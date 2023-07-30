Villagers struggle in flood aftermath, recount losses

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 29

With the receding of floodwaters in villages along the Yamuna, residents are struggling to deal with post-flood challenges.

The floods have left the affected residents grappling with massive losses and uncertainty, as they struggle to cope with the aftermath and continue to find a path back to normalcy.

Cattle owners battle fodder crisis The authorities should organise health check-up camps. The livestock are suffering as there is no fodder for them. The administration should ensure supply of fodder at the earliest. Ram Singh, Badagaon village resident

The floodwaters cascaded through the villages, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Homes have been ravaged, with many developing cracks and some collapsing entirely. Farmers are worried for crops and livestock, while the residents fear an outbreak of various water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

Residents dry utensils and ration after returning from relief camps.

According to the sources, the unprecedented rainfall in the district, along with water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage, flooded thousands of acres of agricultural land in over 40 villages. Other than this, land erosion is taking place near the river banks.

Continuous efforts are being made to stop the erosion at Lalupura village. Several flood-affected people have returned to their villages only to find their houses damaged and fields inundated. Besides, farmers are getting paddy nurseries at high rates and this is adding to their woes.

“Floodwater has destroyed my crop and I have no option but to re-transplant the paddy. It is difficult to find paddy nurseries and even if we find one, the rates are through the roof,” said Vijay, a farmer in Modipur village.

Surinder Kumar of Nagla Farm village, who along with other residents, when returned to his village on Friday, assessed the losses. “On July 14 we were asked to vacate our houses and shift to a relief camp. We had no option, but to move. However, on return, we found that the flood had caused massive losses to us by damaging our houses. The walls have developed cracks.”

“Repairing the collapsed houses is a major challenge for the residents and the government must provide timely compensation to the people,” demanded Vedpal, another resident.

Flood causes havoc every year in the villages along the Yamuna and the government should find out a permanent solution, said Abhishek, said another resident.

“The floodwater does not drain out quickly and leaves huge deposits of sand making cultivation of crop difficult,” said Mohit, another resident of Indri block.

