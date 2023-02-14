Villagers thrash DHBVN officials during raid to check power theft

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 13

A team of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in Narwana block of Jind district was assaulted allegedly by a group of villagers when they went to the village to conduct a raid for power theft at Dhamtan village in Jind district, today.

Villagers waylaid the team and thrashed them, resulting in injuries to a Subdivisional Engineer (SDE) and a Junior Engineer of the DHBVN. They were taken to the local hospital, from there they were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Agroha of Hisar district.

A senior official of the DHBVN in Narwana said the team comprising SDE Azad Singh, JE Ishwar Singh and Anil, a linesman, Jarnail Singh along with a policeman had gone to Dhamtan village. The team carried out a raid on a house indulging in power theft and made a video of it. When the team tried to drive out of the village, they got stuck as another vehicle came in front of their vehicle. In the meantime, a group of persons gathered at the spot and thrashed the SDE and JE. They suffered injuries, the official said that they were admitted to the civil hospital where the doctors prepared a medico legal report (MLR) of the injuries and referred the matter to the police. The officials will give a statement to the police about the incident after which a case will be registered against the accused persons, the official said.