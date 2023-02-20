Villagers threaten stir against waste dumping site in Aravallis

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 19

A mahapanchayat of around 25 villages in the district has threatened to launch an agitation against the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, if the civic body goes ahead with its plan to build a waste dumping unit near Pali village located in the Aravalli hills.

This is the second time in the past three years that residents of Pali and nearby villages have opposed, what they called, an “anti-environment move”.

The mahapanchayat held in Pali village today resolved that the decision to lease out land located in the ecologically sensitive zone was wrong and unacceptable. It announced that village residents would oppose the move till the proposal was dropped.

Jitender Bhadana, one of the organisers of the mahapanchayat, said representatives of villages and colonies, including Pali, Pakhal, Mohbatabad, Nayagaon, Gothda, Baas, Khedi, Nekpur, Silakhari, Dhauj, Alampur, Sirohi, Kot, Nangla, Bhankari, Nawada, Badkhal, Anangpur, Ankhir, Mangar, Dera, Mujesar, Saran, Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Dabua, Achievers Colony and Sainik Colony, participated in the mahapanchayat.

The villagers accused the MC of “mismanaging” the garbage disposal process and indulging in corruption, which they claimed had been one of the main causes behind the MC’s decision.

Kailash Bidhuri, one of the participants, said: “The authorities need to focus on segregation and recycling of waste at the ward level. Any plan to dump waste of the entire city in Aravallis will result in a major ecological problem. The example of Bandhwari village (in Gurugram district) is before us. A mountain of waste at Bandhwari has polluted groundwater and air, causing health problems to people living nearby.”

The mahapanchayat announced a 30-member committee had been formed to lead the agitation. The MC had to drop a similar project at Sotai village recently in view of a mass protest. A senior MC official said the civic body was exploring all options to dispose of solid waste generated by the city.

31 acres leased out

The Faridabad MC has leased out 31 acres in Pali village for setting up a waste dumping station, where refuse-derived fuel will be produced from combustible components.