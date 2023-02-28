Vinesh for action against probe panel member for 'leaking' info

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 27

Four days after the Union Sports Minister gave two-week extension to the oversight committee, probing the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairperson, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has sought action against a member of the oversight committee for “leaking” sensitive information regarding the ongoing investigation to the media.

In a tweet last night, while tagging Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Phogat wrote that she had come to know through media reports that a sportsperson, who is a member of the oversight committee, had been allegedly leaking contents of complaints of the sexual harassment. “…it is extremely disheartening to see that a fellow sportsperson has behaved so recklessly. Their attitude towards women is evident from such behaviour,” she wrote in a note uploaded on her Twitter handle.

Demanding the removal of this member (not named in the note) from the oversight panel, Vinesh stated, “It is even more appalling that this sportsperson is a member of both the committees inquiring the sexual harassment allegations against high-ranking office-bearers of the WFI.”

Talking to The Tribune, she refused to add anything more stating that she had already made a statement on her Twitter handle.

The wrestler is a niece of famed wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat and cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita from Balali village of Charkhi Dadri district.

Retweeting the tweet from Vinesh, wrestler Bajrang Punia described the “leaking” of information as a shameful and condemnable act. “This sportsperson is making a mockery of the women players who are fighting for their self-respect,” he stated, asking how could they expect justice from such a sportsperson?