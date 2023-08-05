Violence ‘pre-planned’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Home Minister Anil Vij today said Nuh violence was pre-planned as bullets were being fired from mountains, and pointed out that Intelligence failure was being investigated. Addressing mediapersons today, he said stones had been collected on rooftops of houses ahead of the riots.

He said people’s statements were being taken and CCTV footage was being scanned. In response to a question regarding the transfer of Bhiwani SP to Nuh, he said he had been in Nuh for the past one to two years, and the Nuh SP was on leave when the incident took place.

In response to a question on Intelligence input, he said it would be investigated who had what kind of Intelligence input, and at what level was it told. “Instructions have been given by me to conduct an inquiry in this regard,” he stated.

Regarding a sting operation by a media channel on the lack of coordination between the Intelligence agency and the police, he said the video concerned had been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department. “If that inspector (CID inspector) had any information, with whom did he share the input, and at what level? This will be investigated,” he said.

Responding to a question on the allegation by the Rajasthan CM, he said Congress Chief Ministers were known for making irresponsible statements. He said Monu Manesar would be caught at any cost and would be punished for the crime he had committed. Curfew in Nuh was being relaxed from time to time, he added.

#Anil Vij #Nuh