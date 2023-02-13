'VIP culture' at crafts mela

Faridabad: The ongoing International Crafts Mela at Surajkund seems to have given a desired break to many officials from their hectic schedule. The officials are not found in their offices as they are busy attending events at the mela. VIP culture is very much prevalent there as the officials and their near and dear ones are the only lucky ones who get to attend the cultural programmes or fashion shows. The common man is denied entry at such programmes, says a local resident. He said a common man was denied entry to Bollywood singer Mika Singh’s programme recently. This is one of the instances of how VIP culture had been dominant here. Cuisines at official eatery of the Food Craft Institute were accessible to VIPs and senior officials only,” said Ajay, a local resident.

Councillor lights up ward

Panipat: Streetlights in Panipat are always a political issue. Scores of councillors have raised their voice in the General House meeting of the municipal corporation (MC) for the repair and maintenance of the streetlights, but in vain. Balram Makol, a councillor of Ward18, has purchased 150 streetlights from his pocket to install these in his ward as the MC has failed to do. He had been putting forward his demand for a long time. The councillor said these lights would be installed in various colonies of the wards that were in dark when the sun set in.

MLA helps mishap victim

Kurukshetra: Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha recently helped an accident victim who suffered injuries after his two-wheeler met with an accident in the city area. The MLA, who was returning from a function in the evening, saw the accident victim on the road and with the help of his personal staff, took the accident victim to LNJP Hospital in his car for treatment. Subhash Sudha said every person should come forward and help the accident victims as every life is precious.

Shah’s claim upsets JJP leaders

Gurugram: Following Amit Shah’s declaration of the BJP winning all 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, JJP leaders have been in a fix. The JJP had recently announced it would fight the 2024 elections in coalition with the BJP. The confusion is also shadowing the forthcoming civic elections in Gurugram and Manesar. As the BJP plans to contest on its symbol, the JJP leaders too want to contest for the same seats. However, the party is yet to decide whether these leaders will be contesting on the party symbol.