Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm ‘locks’ employees; company responds

Gurugram, June 4

In what has made Gurugram’s “corporate culture” a talk of the town, a video of a company allegedly locking its employees inside and not allowing them to leave has gone viral on social media.

City-based edtech firm Coding Ninjas has come under scanner for allegedly blocking its employees from leaving the office without permission.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where a watchman can be seen locking the entrance door with chains. The clip was first shared by one of the company employees Ravi Handa.

The watchman reportedly claimed that one of the managers of the company has ordered him to lock the door and not let the employees go out of the office without permission.

“Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this,” said Handa, in his tweet.

Coding Ninjas,in its official response, took to twitter saying it was an isolated incident and it is taking disciplinary action against the employee concerned.

“We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“In light of the incident, the founders expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees. This was an isolated incident and we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee.

“This was an anomaly at Coding Ninjas and against the core values we stand for as an organisation. We want to assure everyone that this action was not intentional.

“Over the last 7 years, we have built this company with love and a deep passion to solve India’s skill gap, and it is unfortunate to see this incident unfold. We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused to all concerned,” Coding Ninjas stated in a series of tweets.

