Virtual autopsy need of the hour, say experts

Rohtak, March 18

Medical and forensic experts maintain that virtual autopsy is the need of the hour and should be adopted at more medical institutes. Speaking at a workshop on virtual autopsy organised at Rohtak PGIMS on Monday, the experts said there was a need to create awareness about the concept among the medical fraternity as well as police investigators.

“Virtual autopsy is a non-invasive post-mortem procedure in which the cause of the death and other details are known with the help of radiological techniques such as the MRI. Rohtak PGIMS will be the pioneering institute in Haryana to start this facility,” said DGP Shatrujeet Kapur.

The DGP congratulated Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Anita Saxena and Rohtak PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab for the initiative.

Haryana Director-General Health Services (DGHS) Dr RS Poonia, who also attended the workshop, pointed out that as per initial reports, the cause of the death could be ascertained through virtual autopsy in nearly 70 per cent cases.

