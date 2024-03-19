Virtual autopsy need of the hour, say experts

Rohtak, March 18
Medical and forensic experts maintain that virtual autopsy is the need of the hour and should be adopted at more medical institutes. Speaking at a workshop on virtual autopsy organised at Rohtak PGIMS on Monday, the experts said there was a need to create awareness about the concept among the medical fraternity as well as police investigators.
“Virtual autopsy is a non-invasive post-mortem procedure in which the cause of the death and other details are known with the help of radiological techniques such as the MRI. Rohtak PGIMS will be the pioneering institute in Haryana to start this facility,” said DGP Shatrujeet Kapur.
The DGP congratulated Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Anita Saxena and Rohtak PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab for the initiative.
Haryana Director-General Health Services (DGHS) Dr RS Poonia, who also attended the workshop, pointed out that as per initial reports, the cause of the death could be ascertained through virtual autopsy in nearly 70 per cent cases.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...