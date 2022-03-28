Virtual library launched

Ambala: Library of Arya Girls College, Ambala Cantonment, has launched a virtual library, which is said to be the first such library of the state. Chief guest Dr Hukum Singh, Controller of Examinations, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, inaugurated this library. Principal Dr Anupma Arya said it was the first virtual library of Haryana and congratulated DrPriya Sharma, librarian, for the achievement and said this digital library was he need of the hour. "Virtual library will prove to be very beneficial for the students.

National seminar organised

Kurukshetra: Dr Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, said India could leapfrog in amalgamating industry 4.0 and society 5.0 and become a role model for the rest of the world. While delivering presidential address in the inaugural session of the national seminar on the theme "Industry 4.0 and society 5.0 - insights and implications for Indian businesses" which organised by the University School of Management, KUK, in collaboration with ICSSR. Dr. Hardeep Singh, chief guest in the seminar and Director-General, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department, Government of Haryana, pointed out that the concept of Industry 4.0 could revolutionise agricultural industry as well.

Workshop on 'Scientific writing'

Faridabad: The Research and Development (R&D) Section of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, organised a one-day workshop on "Scientific writing". Vice-Chancellor Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar was an expert speaker in the workshop. The workshop was specifically meant for the faculty members and research scholars of the university. Prof Tomar said, "Research is a never-ending process". He said research was not limited to science, engineering and technology, but it had vast area where other disciplines such as literature, history, language, management and social science contributed immensely in its enrichment.