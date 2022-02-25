Virtual short course begins

Karnal: An online short-course on "Recent developments in agroforestry dimensions for managing salt-affected ecologies" has been started at the ICAR-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), here. This course is mandated for capacity building of active researchers and teachers from the ICAR institutes, Central/state agricultural universities, and KVKs for the Management of Salt-affected Ecologies through advance agroforestry interventions. Dr Rakesh Banyal, Principal Scientist (Forestry) gave brief introduction of the short course. Chief guest Dr Shiv Kumar Dhyani, Country Coordinator, India for Centre for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF), briefed about the global status of salt-affected soils and economic losses caused by these soils. Dr Parbodh Chandra Sharma, Director, CSSRI, informed about the status of salt-affected soils in India, activities carried out, technologies and salt tolerant varieties developed by the CSSRI for the management of these soils.

Professor honoured

Kurukshetra: Dr Maha Singh Poonia, head of Hindi department of Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies, Kurukshetra University and director, department of youth and cultural programmes, received Rs 2 lakh from the Haryana Sahitya Academy for Janakavi Meher Singh Award 2017 by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh on Thursday. On this occasion, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said it was a matter of pride for Kurukshetra University. He said Dr Poonia had made significant contribution in bringing Haryana folk literature and culture to national and international level.

Tomar joins as JC BOSE VARSITY VC

Faridabad: Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar, Professor, Department of Mathematics, Panjab University, Chandigarh, has taken over the charge as the Vice-Chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad. He is the seventh Vice-Chancellor of the University. He succeeded Raj Nehru, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University who was officiating as the Vice-Chancellor of the university since the end of the term of Prof Dinesh Kumar on November 3, 2021. Registrar Dr. Sunil Kumar Garg, faculty and staff members extended warm welcome to Prof. Sushil Kumar Tomar on his arrival to the University. Before assuming office, Prof Tomar paid tribute to the great scientist, Jagadish Chandra Bose, by garlanding his statue. Prof Tomar said implementation of the New Education Policy and giving pace to the ongoing academic and infrastructure development projects will be his priority.