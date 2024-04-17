 Visa fraudsters continue conning spree in Hisar : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Visa fraudsters continue conning spree in Hisar

2 more incidents, dreams of Croatia, Australia turn sour

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 16

Unemployed youth aspiring to go abroad in search of jobs continue to fall prey to unscrupulous conmen, who promise them employment in foreign countries.

Similar cases

  • Naresh of Rajpura village and Ashok of Sainipura village were duped of Rs 12.40 in a work visa fraud. They were promised visas to Croatia. However, the visas turned out to be invalid and they had to return from Germany on April 12.
  • A farmer of Badrai village in Charkhi Dadri was duped of Rs 8 lakh by a resident of the same village who had promised him to provide a job to the farmer’s son in London around 10 days ago.
  • Three youths of Dhani Piranu village in Charkhi Dadri were duped of Rs 32 lakh by a Rajasthan resident, who had assured them to give jobs in Singapore three months ago.
  • Four persons were booked on the charges of duping a woman of Ritoli village of Rs 50.75 lakh in Jind district on the pretext of sending her two sons to Canada in April last year.
  • Six persons were booked on the complaint of a man in Jind district on cheating charges. They had demanded Rs 15 lakh for sending his son to the United States of America in April last year.
  • A Hisar-based agent was booked for duping some persons of Rs 16 lakh for processing their immigration papers in April, 2023.

Three days ago, the Hansi police booked a travel agent for duping two youths of Rs 12.40 lakh after promising to send them to Croatia.

Now, another youth from Bhaini Amirpur village in Hisar lodged a complaint, saying that four persons had duped him of Rs 28.3 lakh after promising to send him to Australia.

The victim, Jitender, said he was promised a work visa and job in Australia by the suspects — identified as Pradeep, his father Mahender and brother Chatar and Ayush. He said he paid them a total of Rs 28.3 lakh on different occasions.

The complainant said he was provided a visa and ticket to Dubai by the suspects, who assured him that he would be sent to Australia after a stay of around 10 days in Dubai.

“I went to Dubai from Chandigarh on July 25 last year. On reaching Dubai, I repeatedly asked them to make arrangements for a visa to Australia. Later, they arranged an invalid visa. As a result, I could not go to Australia and returned home on September 11 from Dubai,” he said in his complaint.

Jitender said on returning home, he demanded his money back from Pradeep and others, but they refused to return it and even threatened him of dire consequences.

The Narnaund police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC against the four suspects and started an investigation.

The state police launched a special drive last year against visa fraudsters who have been luring the unsuspecting job-seekers ready to shell out money to get jobs in any foreign country.

The police and district administration of respective districts have been issuing advisory to people to get their visa applications processed through accredited and authorised agents only and a list

is available on eMigrate.gov.in — a government website.

