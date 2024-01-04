Visitor footfall goes up 40%, Gurugram to get new mini-sectt

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 3

Gurugram is set to get a new centre of administration as the number of visitors to the mini-secretariat here has increased by almost 40 per cent in the last three years.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav announced this while addressing a press conference here yesterday. He said various major projects, including a new visitor-friendly mini-secretariat, were in the pipeline for the city.

Major projects for 2024 The under-construction building of the Gurugram MC is likely to be completed this year

The Dwarka Expressway stretch falling in the district will be opened to traffic in February

Shri Sheetla Mata Medical College will be ready by October

A sports complex is being prepared by the MC at Wazirabad

Construction of water treatment plant and STP is in progress at Chandu and Dhanwapur villages

The work of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari NH is expected to be completed this year

He said, “There is a plan to provide all the services to the common people under one roof in the new building, which will be equipped with all the modern facilities.”

“This new building will be built in the parking area adjacent to the mini-secretariat. Special arrangements will be made for parking of up to 600 vehicles in the new building. A detailed report of the project will be prepared in the next three months,” the DC added.

He further said that the under-construction building of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation would also be completed this year. Besides, the drawing work of the new secretariat in Sohna subdivision has been completed.

Yadav said the Dwarka Expressway stretch falling in Gurugram district would be opened for traffic by February. Shri Sheetla Mata Medical College will be ready by October this year. The college, which is being built at a cost of Rs 541 crore, will be a major impetus to affordable health infrastructure in the city.

To promote sports activities in the district, a sports complex is being prepared by the Gurugram MC at Wazirabad at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. Estimated to cost Rs 170 crore, construction work on the Tower of Justice building near the mini-secretariat is also underway. “The work of Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway 352W is also expected to be completed this year. With the completion of the highway, 100 gram panchayats of the district will get direct road connectivity with Gurugram city,” said Yadav.

Promising to rid the city of waterlogging, the DC said a new line was being laid from Vatika Chowk along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) at a cost of Rs 136 crore. With the completion of this drain that is being built by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the problem of waterlogging will be resolved in Narsinghpur and about 15 to 20 sectors along the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur national highway.

He said the district administration had identified 110 such waterlogged places in the city. Necessary action is being taken at all these places with proper planning, he added.

Besides, the construction of sewage treatment plant (STP) and water treatment plant (WTP) is in progress at Dhanwapur and Chandu villages at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

