‘Vistaraks’ to rate BJP leaders, activists on contribution during polls

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 1

Having issued a notice to some leaders for anti-party activities in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has now decided to get feedback from its ‘vistaraks’ (office-bearer) about the working and role of its leaders during the elections in all 10 parliamentary constituencies of the state.

As per sources, the ‘vistaraks’ have been told to send their feedback, under three categories — A, B and C — in a sealed envelope within a week so that the working of the leaders could be scanned before the Assembly elections. The party has one vistarak in each parliamentary constituency. His work is to promote the party and to extend the party base.

Such instructions were issued by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the state president of the party, at a meeting of the ‘vistaraks’ at the party office here on Saturday. The meeting aimed at receiving feedback from the office-bearers and discussing the prevailing political situation with them.

“Under the C category, the ‘vistarak’ has been told to name those office-bearers in their constituency who either performed below the expectation or did not take keen interest in the party’s activities during the Lok Sabha polls. The B category is for those office-bearers who worked more than expected, participated wholeheartedly in the party’s campaign and sought votes for the candidates enthusiastically,” said a BJP leader.

He said under the A category were those persons who were not members of the party but worked for it in the Lok Sabha polls through different modes. These persons might also be social activists, businessmen, retired employees and others. This was an important category as the party leadership might contact them to associate them with the party ahead of the Assembly polls, he added.

“All ‘vistaraks’ will send their feedback in writing in a sealed envelope to the incharge, State Vistarak Programme, who will later forward it to Chief Minister and state organising secretary of the party. The party will prepare a report on the basis of this feedback to strengthen the party cadre ahead of the Assembly polls that are due in October,” said the BJP leader, adding that the focus was now gradually being shifted to the Assembly polls. Sources said the CM told the ‘vistaraks’ during the meeting to put forward their suggestions as well on how the party cadre could be strengthened further and what sorts of issues should be kept in mind while preparing a roadmap for the Assembly polls and steps needed to be taken to connect common man with the party.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Rohtak