Visual audit: 20 highrises with serious defects to be identified

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 5

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has issued an order for a visual audit of 76 high-rise residential societies to identify the worst 20 with serious defects. These 20 societies will be shortlisted on the basis of visual inspections and assessment. Subsequently, detailed structural audits of these societies will be conducted on priority.

The audit process will be carried out within a week by four independent firms, each assisted by two junior engineers from the DTCP and PWD. Bureau Veritas and NNC Design International will audit 19 societies each, while TPC Technical Projects Consultants will audit 20 societies. The fourth agency, Vintech Consultants, will inspect 18 societies.

Following the collapse of a part of a tower at Chintels Paradiso, the administration has received numerous structural complaints from over 100 societies, primarily located along the Dwarka Expressway. Taking no chances, the administration is thoroughly reviewing all complaints and will take necessary action wherever required.

“We will inspect every society where residents have concerns and ensure that the builders take necessary actions. Our aim is to ensure the right to safe living for all residents,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

DTP (Enforcement) Manish Yadav, said a list of societies has been prepared based on complaints received by the department. Several teams, including personnel from DTCP and PWD, have been formed to conduct inspections and submit reports within seven days. The cost of visual inspections will be shared equally by residents’ welfare associations and the builders. If any deficiencies are found during inspections, the entire cost of the structural audit will be recovered from the developer, he added.

In the first phase of audits, four agencies have already completed structural audits of 15 societies, and the final report has been submitted to the district administration. Their reports highlighted issues such as seepage, flooding in basements, concrete deterioration and steel corrosion. Basements of all the projects were identified as a major cause for concern and require further testing. However, the audit agencies have stated that the identified defects are repairable.