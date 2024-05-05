Visually impaired voters to get special facility

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said that every vote was important in democracy, so every voter must dedicate one day to the country. He appealed to the people to ensure maximum participation in the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 25 in the state.

Agarwal said that for the convenience of visually impaired voters in the state, EPIC cards and photo voter slips would be printed in Braille script, and facilities such as Braille ballot papers and slips on EVMs would also be available. In addition, various facilities are being provided to PWD voters, including arrangements for wheelchairs, ramps at polling stations and transportation.

The Chief Electoral Officer said visually impaired voters and PwD voters who were unable to cast their vote by pressing the machine button could bring a helper with them to cast their vote.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Lok Sabha