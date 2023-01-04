Vita booths allotted to aides of ex-minister, says BJP leader

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 3

Nepotism and irregularities have been alleged in the allotment of Vita booths in Rohtak.

It is alleged that the booths are being allotted on the recommendation of former state minister Manish Grover. Curiously, the allegations have not been levelled by any Opposition, but by a BJP leader. In a letter addressed to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Rohtak-based BJP leader Ashok Khurana, BJP leader, has stated that Grover and his son Himanshu had got several Vita booths allotted to their near and dear ones in Rohtak by using their political clout.

“No rules or official procedures have been followed in the allotment of the said booths,” alleged Khurana, demanding a vigilance inquiry into the matter. Grover refuted the allegations, stating that he did not influence the allotments.

#BJP #rohtak