Vote for BJP to make India world’s third largest economy: Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 2

BJP candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Ashok Tanwar said he has always considered Sirsa as his workplace and will continue to work for the locals in a dedicated manner.

Tanwar addressed public meetings in Phoolkan, Kanwarpura, Kusumbhi, Jodhkan, Kukkarthana, Mochiwali, Ding Market, Sherpura, Nehrana, Kairanwali, Tajiakhera, Chadiwal, Ali Mohammad, Nejiakhera, Dhingtanian, and other villages.

In his address, Tanwar said, “People know the work I have done in various sectors such as railways, health and education. Projects worth millions have been brought to Sirsa. Unprecedented development has taken place in Haryana during the BJP’s term. There is a need to further accelerate development works, which can be done with your contributions and support.”

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is safe and the dream of a bright future for people can be realised. Tanwar said he wants Modi to be the Prime Minister for the third time so that the country can continue to progress. “I will work for the development of the area as your companion and partner. You won’t need to look back. We made Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency number one in food production. Now, it’s time to make it number one constituency,” he said.

Former DGP of Haryana and BJP leader BS Sandhu, who arrived in Sirsa in support of Tanwar, said, “Prime Minister Modi has raised India’s flag in the entire world. We will become the world’s third-largest economy in the next five years.”

Sandhu said Tanwar is a good person and is not new to Sirsa. He has done a lot of work for the people here. He said the BJP’s slogan of crossing 400 seats will be fulfilled.

Tanwar said, “PM Modi wants India to speak at the global stage with pride. All of you should strengthen Modi’s hands once again for the pride and dignity of the nation.” Tanwar was addressing people after inaugurating election offices in Ratia and Fatehabad. Addressing party workers and people, he said inauguration of BJP’s election offices signifies the party’s aim of serving people.

He said, “We are once again embarking on a new journey to script a new saga of development of the nation. The people of the country have the opportunity to form a government of their choice, a government that envisions their well-being and propels India towards progress.”

Tanwar said India has emerged as a superpower today, with our economy becoming more robust than ever before. He said, “If you want India to be world’s third-largest economy, entrust Narendra Modi with the position of Prime Minister once again.” He also inaugurated the election office in Fatehabad and during the event, he felicitated Khabra Kalan village sarpanch representative Baljeet Beniwal, who served as the Block Congress president for 10 years and later joined the BJP.

