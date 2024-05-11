Vote for change, says Surjewala

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 10

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala intensified the poll campaign for the INDIA bloc candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, Sushil Gupta, in various villages of Kaithal district on Friday.

Will win by record margin Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala claimed that Sushil Gupta would win by a record margin. Gupta is contesting against BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, INLD candidate Abhay Chautala and others.

He exhorted people to vote for change and said the BJP government had failed on every front. He claimed that Gupta would win with a record margin. Gupta is contesting against BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, INLD candidate Abhay Chautala and others.

“The BJP has pushed the country back by 50 years in the name of caste and religion. If they are given another chance, the country will go back by 500 years,” he said while addressing the public during his visit.

Surjewala said the BJP government had come to power to fulfil the hopes of people and its promises, but neither the hopes of the people were fulfilled nor the promises of the BJP. “The PM Narendra Modi-led government made false promises to the people that every person would receive Rs 15 lakh in their accounts, 2 crore jobs would be given to the youth, black money would be brought back to the country, farmers would be given profit on farming, and others, but these are only promises,” said Surjewala.

He further said the BJP government in Haryana had also promised one job for one family, debt waiver, ending inspector raj, and giving Rs 9,000 unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth, but instead of fulfilling the promises, both Modi and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar pushed the country back by 50 years.

“The BJP has divided society. Haryana was once a symbol of prosperity, which was now in a shambles due to this government,” he alleged. He highlighted the farmers’ agitation and said nearly 700 farmers had lost their lives, but the government did not fulfil their demands.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#INDIA bloc #Kaithal #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Randeep Surjewala