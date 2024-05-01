Vote in BJP to build country’s future, Tanwar urges people

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 30

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar has been addressing public meetings in the constituency. On Tuesday, he attended various programmes in the Narwana Assembly constituency.

Addressing a public meeting at Kalwan Dasachand Pati choupal, Tanwar said, “This is the country’s and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election, so I appeal to you to unitedly press the lotus button and form the BJP government at the Centre so that the future of the country can be built and dreams can come true.”

On this occasion, he said, “By cutting the hands of hard workers, the Congress has made its election symbol. Leave this hand and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the country remains in the right hand.”

The BJP candidate said the double-engine government of the BJP has made the country powerful at the global level. He said the country has taken progressed in the space sector with successful Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan missions.

He said, “Today, our defence system is so strong that the whole world is scared of it. The Prime Minister has enhanced the country’s honour worldwide.”

Meanwhile, former Haryana Director General of Police Baljit Singh Sandhu, who arrived to campaign in support of Ashok Tanwar, said the BJP candidate is the son of a farmer and a soldier. “He has always worked for the public welfare and will keep your pride and honour high,” he added.

Sandhu appealed to the people to vote for the BJP. Notably, the former IPS officer joined the saffron party in February this year.

