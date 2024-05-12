Vote JJP for attack on convoy, says Dushyant

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 11

A day after the incident of assault on his mother’s convoy, Naina Chautala who is also the JJP’s candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala visited the Adampur segment and urged people to give a befitting reply to those who assaulted the JJP leader by casting votes in her favour.

He said the people of Adampur would have to take on the responsibility of honouring their daughter and fight. Notably, Naina’s maternal village, Daroli, is part of the Adampur assembly segment.

Dushyant said the incident of misbehaviour with female workers yesterday was deplorable. “We are not going to sit at home, fearing such people. The public will fight for the honour of their sister and daughter against those who insult women. People will give a befitting reply through their votes in the elections,” he said.

Dushyant said he worked towards protecting the interests of farmers. “The protesters can oppose us, but they have no right to misbehave with women,” he stated.

Without taking names, Dushyant said the people of Adampur knew and recognised who was behind the incident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dushyant Chautala #Hisar #Lok Sabha