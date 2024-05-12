Vote JJP for attack on convoy, says Dushyant

Hisar, May 11
A day after the incident of assault on his mother’s convoy, Naina Chautala who is also the JJP’s candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala visited the Adampur segment and urged people to give a befitting reply to those who assaulted the JJP leader by casting votes in her favour.
He said the people of Adampur would have to take on the responsibility of honouring their daughter and fight. Notably, Naina’s maternal village, Daroli, is part of the Adampur assembly segment.
Dushyant said the incident of misbehaviour with female workers yesterday was deplorable. “We are not going to sit at home, fearing such people. The public will fight for the honour of their sister and daughter against those who insult women. People will give a befitting reply through their votes in the elections,” he said.
Dushyant said he worked towards protecting the interests of farmers. “The protesters can oppose us, but they have no right to misbehave with women,” he stated.
Without taking names, Dushyant said the people of Adampur knew and recognised who was behind the incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...