Voter cards, slips to be issued in Braille script: Haryana CEO Anurag Agarwal

Chandigarh, April 25
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said for the convenience of visually impaired voters in the state, EPIC cards and photo voter slips will be printed in Braille script. Facilities such as Braille ballot papers and slips on EVMs will also be available. In addition to this, various facilities are being provided to persons with disabilities (PwD), including arrangements for wheelchairs, ramps at polling stations, and transportation.
He said transportation arrangements will be made for PwD voters. Arrangements for ramps will be made at every polling station and wheelchairs will be made available.
Agarwal said the visually impaired and PwD voters, who are unable to cast their vote by pressing the machine button, can bring a helper with them to cast their vote.
