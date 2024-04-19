Sirsa: Voter education programme at JCD Vidyapeeth College

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 18

As part of an initiative to promote voter education and electoral participation, a programme was conducted at JCD Vidyapeeth College on Thursday. The event, organised under the supervision of college principal Dr Jai Prakash, aimed at raising awareness among staff members and students. JCD director-general Dr Kuldip Dhindsa was the chief guest of the event.

Dhindsa, addressing the attendees, emphasised the importance of voting as the cornerstone of democracy. He highlighted its role in providing citizens with a mechanism for consensus-driven decision-making and just governance. Stressing the significance of voter participation, he underscored its contribution in maintaining democratic principles and fostering civic responsibility.

Jai Prakash highlighted democracy’s role in promoting social harmony, freedom, and justice. He emphasised the importance of active citizen engagement in shaping societal norms and policies. Jai Prakash said democracy empowered individuals to advocate for equality, justice and progress within society.

Naresh Kumar Grover, the Sveep Master Trainer, provided detailed information on the democratic process, citizens’ rights, and voter registration procedures, urging students to encourage their families and neighbours to participate in the upcoming elections on May 25.

