Rohtak: Voting done, EVMs safe behind two layers of security

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 26

After voting, a two-layer security cover of the Central armed forces is in place for electronic voting machines (EVMs) kept at strongrooms set up at MKJK Women College here. Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have also been installed for the round-the-clock monitoring while Duty Magistrates have been appointed. They will work in three shifts.

The EVMs of four Assembly segments — Rohtak, Meham, Kalanaur and Garhi Sampla- Kiloi — have been placed in the college, while the EVMs of four segments of Jhajjar district — Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Beri and Badli — have been kept at PG Government Nehru College in Jhajjar city.

The EVMs were brought after the polling process ended late on Saturday evening. A total 65.69 per cent voter turnout had been registered in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency where BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma and the Congress nominee Deepender Hooda are locked in a direct contest. Besides them, 24 other candidates are trying their luck in the fray.

As per official information, 69.80 per cent voting was recorded in Meham, 69.78 per cent in Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi, 60.71 per cent in Rohtak, 66.93 per cent in Kalanaur (reserve), 59.34 per cent in Bahadurgarh, 65.71 per cent in Badli, 65.26 per cent in Jhajjar (reserve), 64.97 per cent in Beri and 68.76 per cent in the Kosli segment of Rewari district.

“Arrangements for tents near the strongroom have been made for the candidates’ representatives to sit, where drinking water and coolers have also been made available. Screens have also been installed at these places so that they can monitor the seals on the doors of the strongroom. All concrete arrangements have been made for voting and various teams have been formed,” said Ajay Kumar, Returning Officer (RO), of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

Earlier, general observer for Rohtak Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, RO Ajay Kumar, Jhajjar District Election Officer Capt Shakti Singh and all nine Assistant Returning Officers of the parliamentary constituency completed the scrutiny process at the multipurpose hall of MKJK College in presence of election candidates/representatives.

