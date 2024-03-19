 Voting in sixth phase, parties get ample time to weigh options : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Voting in sixth phase, parties get ample time to weigh options

Voting in sixth phase, parties get ample time to weigh options

Congress, JJP yet to announce all 10 candidates; names of BJP’s four nominees, INLD’s nine also awaited

Voting in sixth phase, parties get ample time to weigh options

Congress leaders and workers during a door-to-door public campaign in Rohtak. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 18

With over two-month for elections in the state, political parties have got sufficient time to weigh all options comfortably before selecting their candidates for the Lok Sabha poll battle. The voting for all 10 seats in the state is scheduled in the sixth phase which will take place on May 25.

The ruling BJP has already announced its candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats, including Karnal, Sirsa, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, but selecting the candidates for the four remaining seats of Rohtak, Sonepat, Hisar and Kurukshetra, does not seem to be easy for it.

The INLD and AAP have declared their candidates for the Kurukshetra seat. AAP is in a poll alliance with the Congress and has fielded its former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra, the lone seat it has got from its alliance partner while the INLD has declared Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala as its nominee for Kurukshetra.

Similarly, two other main political parties —- the Congress and the JJP—- have not yet announced their candidates. However, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has begun his election campaign after declaring himself as the Congress candidate from Rohtak.

“The BJP was about to finalise its candidates for the four remaining Lok Sabha seats in the state before the election schedule was declared but the party high command has now got sufficient time to weigh all options again as the polling is scheduled to be held after two months. Since the party has set its target to retain all 10 seats hence it is focusing on those seats where the contest is close and any mistake in choosing the candidates may adversely affect the poll results there,” said a senior BJP leader.

He said although a meeting to contemplate over the aspirants for the party tickets was scheduled to be held in Delhi today, there was a remote possibility about any announcement of the candidates for the remaining four seats in the state after the meeting.

Another BJP leader said the Chief Minister was to hold a meeting of the party office-bearers of various cells in Kurukshetra today regarding the Lok Sabha polls but it had also been postponed keeping in view that the poll date was far away.

A Congress leader said the names of the candidates would be declared by the party high command in consultation with the state unit. “Names of prospective candidates are being discussed keeping in view multiple factors like winnability, caste equations etc. Since the polling in Haryana has been scheduled in the second last phase, hence the party high command has sufficient time to finalise the candidates,” he added.

A political analyst says main political parties usually avoid announcing candidates well before the polling due to the fear of poaching of their disgruntled leaders by opponents hence the Congress and the BJP both parties would definitely not be in a hurry to declare their candidates in this situation.

Names of candidates being discussed

Names of prospective candidates are being discussed keeping in view multiple factors such as winnability, caste equations etc. Since the polling in Haryana has been scheduled in the penultimate phase, the party high command has sufficient time to finalise the candidates. — A senior BJP leader

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

4
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

5
Punjab

‘Apple of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s eye, Raghav Chadha’s absence at this juncture is forced political detachment…,’ says BJP President Sunil Jakhar

6
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

7
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

8
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

9
Punjab

SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

10
India

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s cabinet to take oath today

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today

Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

INDIA VOTES 2024: Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp messages poll code violation: RO

INDIA VOTES 2024: Voters can enrol till May 5 in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders join AAP

What did you do for Delhi, AAP leader asks BJP MPs

Elderly women voters outnumber male counterparts

Sachdeva flays CM for skipping ED hearing

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Awareness rally on save girl child

RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Subhash Sood likely to join AAP