Voting peaceful in Kaithal

Karnal, October 30

Barring some incidents of arguments among supporters of different candidates, voting in the 21 wards of zila parishad and 138 wards of panchayat samiti went off peacefully at 692 booths in Kaithal district.

As many as 130 candidates (69 men and 61 women) are in the fray for the post of member zila parishad while 508 candidates for the panchayat samiti. Out of the 153 wards of the panchayat samiti, voting was conducted in 138 wards where 15 members (nine women and six men) have been elected unoppose. The voting started at 7am and a majority of booths witnessed a slow turnout. The voting turnout of Kaithal district was 68.2 per cent. Out of 6,20,451 voters, 4,23,024 voters exercised their franchise. Dhand block recorded 69 per cent, while Guhla (67 per cent), Kaithal block (71.6 per cent), Kalayat (69.3 per cent), Pundri (65.6 per cent), Rajound (66.2 per cent) and Siwan block (64.4 per cent). “The voting remained peaceful in the district,” said Sangeeta Tetarwal, DC.