Voting percentage revised to 64.8 in Haryana, the lowest since 1999

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 27

The Election Department has revised the voter turnout for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana to 64.8 per cent. It is 0.6 per cent higher than the initial figure released by the department. However, the turnout is the lowest since 1999, when the voting percentage was 63.68.

In the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentages were 65.72 and 67.46, respectively. The turnout jumped to 71.45 per cent in the 2014 parliamentary elections, when Narendra Modi came to power, and in 2019, the voting percentage dipped marginally to 70.34.

This time, the highest polling percentage was recorded in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency at 69.77, where BJP’s Ashok Tanwar and Congress’ Kumari Selja were pitted against each other. It is followed by Ambala with 67.34 per cent turnout. Here, Congress’ Varun Chaudhary faced BJP’s Banto Kataria.

Kurukshetra has recorded 67.01 per cent voting where BJP’s Naveen Jindal, INLD’s Abhay Chautala, and AAP’s Dr Sushil Gupta were in a triangular battle.

Faridabad recorded the lowest at 60.52 per cent.

Thirteen Assembly constituencies recorded over 70 per cent polling. Seven of them are held by Congress MLAs, and three have BJP representatives. Among these, Sadhaura recorded the highest polling at 75.12 per cent. It is a part of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat and is presently held by Congress MLA Renu Bala. It is followed by the Ellenabad Assembly seat (part of the Sirsa parliamentary constituency), which witnessed 74.82 per cent polling. Abhay Chautala is an MLA from Ellenabad.

At Jagadhri, the polling percentage was 74.34. It is a part of the Ambala parliamentary seat. Presently, Cabinet minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar is an MLA from the Assembly constituency. Dabwali, Kalawali, Ladwa, Mulana, Naraingarh, and Radaur — held by Congress MLAs — recorded above 70 per cent polling while Hathin and Ratia — held by BJP MLAs — witnessed over 70 per cent polling.

Rania and Tohana also witnessed over 70 per cent polling. Power Minister Ranjit Singh used to represent the Rania Assembly seat, but resigned from there recently, and contested from the Hisar parliamentary seat. JJP MLA Devender Singh Babli represents Tohana.

Hot weather and low enthusiasm among urban voters are stated to be the reasons behind low turnout.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Faridabad #Lok Sabha #Sirsa