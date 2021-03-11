Vow to accomplish PM's 5 pledges: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag at Samalkha to mark the 76th Independence Day. Congratulating the people on the occasion, he hailed them for participating in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

“The Tricolour fluttering atop every house has painted the country in the colours of patriotism. The people of Haryana have also raised the pride of ‘Maa Bharti’ by proudly hoisting the Tricolour atop 60 lakh houses,” the CM said.

“Independence Day calls for self-analysis by us all. This day gives us an opportunity to think as to what we have achieved over the past 75 years. No doubt, the nation has made remarkable progress after Independence and today India’s mettle is recognised on the global stage,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Monday, listed “Panch Pran”, including moving forward with bigger resolves for developed India, erasing all traces of servitude, taking pride in our legacy, believing in the strength of unity and observing citizens’ duties. “Haryana has pledged to assimilate these ‘Panch Pran’,” he said.

He called upon every Haryanvi to take a pledge to accomplish the “Panch Pran” given by the PM and ensure his/her pivotal contribution in transforming India into a potential superpower of the world.

He also highlighted the contribution of the state in the armed forces and said, “We are proud that the first uprising was sparked from Ambala on May 10, 1857. Our brave soldiers have played a significant role in protecting the borders of the country even after Independence. Today, every 10th soldier in the Army is from Haryana.”

The CM said, “The soldiers from Haryana set examples of valour during the foreign invasions in 1962, 1965 and 1971 and during the Kargil War.

