VRS of PGIMS Ortho Dept head approved

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 2

An appeal by faculty members of the Department of Orthopaedic at the PGIMS here to the University of Health Sciences (UHS) for not accepting voluntary retirement from services (VRS) request of Dr RC Siwach has failed to bear fruit as it has been approved by the authorities concerned.

Dr Siwach, senior professor and Head, Department of Orthopaedics, had, on January 28, sought VRS after completing over 31 years service by sending a three-month notice to the Director, PGIMS. He cited personal and family reasons for his decision.

Sources said the faculty members had yesterday written to Dr Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, UHS, requesting her not to approve Dr Siwach’s VRS application stating that his services were required for patients. —