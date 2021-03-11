Wait for Rahul's reply, ‘upset’ Adampur Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi tells supporters

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 29

Supporters of Adampur Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi are dejected after his hopes of heading the Haryana unit of the Congress got dashed with the appointment of Udai Bhan on Wednesday.

Bishnoi claims the political legacy of his father, former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

The Adampur MLA aired his reaction on twitter stating that he was upset with the developments. But he suggested that they should not take any step until he hears from Rahul Gandhi.

Bishnoi tweeted: “Friends…I am also very angry like you. But I request everyone that unless I ask Rahul ji for an answer, we do not have to take any step. If you have affection towards me, then have patience.”

साथियों, आप सबके संदेश सोशल मीडिया पर पढ़ रहा हूँ। आपका अपार प्यार देख कर मैं अत्यंत भावुक हूँ। आपकी तरह ग़ुस्सा मुझे भी बहुत है।लेकिन मेरी सब से प्रार्थना है कि जब तक मैं राहुल जी से जवाब ना माँग लूँ, हमें कोई कदम नहीं उठाना है।अगर मेरे प्रति आपके मन में स्नेह है तो संयम रखें।🙏 — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) April 27, 2022

While a number of his followers on social media are advising patience, some are suggesting alternatives.

Bishnoi, who is a three-time MLA from Adampur, got active recently when the Congress gave hints of a reshuffle in Haryana Congress.

His supporters were expecting that he would get either the state president’s post or would be appointed Congress Legislature Party (CLP) head in the Haryana Assembly.

However, political experts say Bishnoi has been out of form in politics for some time now.

Congress Bhawan gets makeover

Meanwhile, the Congress Bhawan in Hisar got a makeover as the supporters of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda reached the office to celebrate the appointment of Udai Bhan as state party unit chief.