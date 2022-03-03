'Waited at border for five hours'

Karnal, March 2
Surbhi, a third-year MBBS student, returned to her residence in Karnal two days back. She shared the nightmare that she experienced in Ukraine. She said, “I, along with other students, had to wait for five hours on the Ukraine border. It was so crowded that we could not even move.
“As we had to keep on standing, our feet developed swelling. The students of Ukraine were given priority to cross the border to Romania. We were forced to return time and again. It takes two days for anyone to cross the border. Still, several students are in bunkers,” she said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations