'Waited at border for five hours'

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 2

Surbhi, a third-year MBBS student, returned to her residence in Karnal two days back. She shared the nightmare that she experienced in Ukraine. She said, “I, along with other students, had to wait for five hours on the Ukraine border. It was so crowded that we could not even move.

“As we had to keep on standing, our feet developed swelling. The students of Ukraine were given priority to cross the border to Romania. We were forced to return time and again. It takes two days for anyone to cross the border. Still, several students are in bunkers,” she said. —