Wake-up call for power corporation in Panchkula

The accompanying photograph of the main dividing road between Sector 5 (near Cactus Garden) and Sector-9 market area in Panchkula speaks volumes about the indifferent and lackadaisical attitude of the city’s power corporation. What else could explain such scant respect even to such a risk prone scenario? It is incomprehensible what the power corporation has been waiting for. —Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Poor hygiene in long-distance trains

Despite numerous complaints to the Railways authorities, mismanagement in long-distance trains has not improved. On the journey from Ambala to Delhi, I noticed a lot of muck on and around the reserve seat numbers 7 and 9 in boggy no A4. Used water bottles, tea cups, face masks and pillows, and waste papers, newspapers and gunny bags were thrown on the floor of the train. The Railways authorities should direct the conductors to look after such issues. I hope reformative action would be taken soon. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Karnal MC, residents fail to maintain yoga park

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) had spent Rs 28 lakh to install statues depicting the positions of Surya Namskaar in a park on Mughal Canal to make residents aware of the health benefits of yoga, but the MC has failed to maintain these statues. Residents are equally to be blamed about the apathetic condition of the statues. I request the MC to replace these statues and impose a fine on those who try to damage them. —Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

