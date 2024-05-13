Walkathon held to boost voter participation in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 12
The district administration today organised a walkathon that started at Rajiv Chowk and concluded at PWD Rest House. Aimed at creating awareness on the importance of voting, the walkathon witnessed the participation of active walking groups, players associated with various sports, resident welfare associations (RWAs), Rahgiri Foundation and schoolchildren.
District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, who led the event, also inaugurated a ‘wall of democracy’ and the dummy of the EVM-VVPAT control unit at Rajiv Chowk and on the premises of PWD Rest House.
“Considering the enthusiasm for voting in the district, the voting percentage is likely to increase this time. We must recognise the value of every vote, only then the democracy will remain healthy and prosperous. The final power lies with the voter,” said Yadav.
ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena, nodal officer of the SVEEP programme, congratulated the new voters, saying that in a democracy, the future of the country was in the hands of the people and that voting played an important role in it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery