Walkathon held to boost voter participation in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 12

The district administration today organised a walkathon that started at Rajiv Chowk and concluded at PWD Rest House. Aimed at creating awareness on the importance of voting, the walkathon witnessed the participation of active walking groups, players associated with various sports, resident welfare associations (RWAs), Rahgiri Foundation and schoolchildren.

District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, who led the event, also inaugurated a ‘wall of democracy’ and the dummy of the EVM-VVPAT control unit at Rajiv Chowk and on the premises of PWD Rest House.

“Considering the enthusiasm for voting in the district, the voting percentage is likely to increase this time. We must recognise the value of every vote, only then the democracy will remain healthy and prosperous. The final power lies with the voter,” said Yadav.

ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena, nodal officer of the SVEEP programme, congratulated the new voters, saying that in a democracy, the future of the country was in the hands of the people and that voting played an important role in it.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram