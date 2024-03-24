Walls used as urinals present ugly picture

Thanks to the lack of proper public urinals in the town, men urinate on walls in the open near the local railway station, and vegetable and grain markets. This presents an ugly picture of the town. The stench emanating from these sites makes it difficult for pedestrians to pass through. The unsightly spectacle of people urinating in the open along busy areas is nauseating. The local nagar parishad should look into the matter and do the needful. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Trash dumped along roads

Heaps of garbage have become a common sight on roadsides in Faridabad. This highlights inefficiency and mismanagement on the part of the civic body, which has failed to designate spots for dumping waste in residential areas. The authorities need to prepare a strategy for the collection and scientific disposal of waste and take strict action against the violators. RK Gupta, Faridabad

Poor roads irk residents

Whenever a new construction project is undertaken in the city, no attention is paid to finding alternative routes to ensure the convenience of commuters. Work on an overhead railway track is ongoing in Kurukshetra, and the dug-up roads along different level crossings have not been repaired, causing inconvenience to residents and shopkeepers.

Satender S Yadav, Kurukshetra

Stray cattle in Bhiwani

The tall claims made by the district and state authorities notwithstanding, the city residents continue to grapple with the menace of stray cattle. These animals occupy roads, obstructing traffic and causing accidents. Some effective action is required.

Balwan Singh, Bhiwani

Remove encroachments

Encroachments on roads, footpaths and markets have become a cause for concern here. So dire is the situation that Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is contemplating the formation of a special wing to curb encroachments. The authorities must ensure that the rules in this regard are strictly implemented. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]