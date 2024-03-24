Walls used as urinals present ugly picture

Thanks to the lack of proper public urinals in the town, men urinate on walls in the open near the local railway station, and vegetable and grain markets. This presents an ugly picture of the town. The stench emanating from these sites makes it difficult for pedestrians to pass through. The unsightly spectacle of people urinating in the open along busy areas is nauseating. The local nagar parishad should look into the matter and do the needful. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Trash dumped along roads
Heaps of garbage have become a common sight on roadsides in Faridabad. This highlights inefficiency and mismanagement on the part of the civic body, which has failed to designate spots for dumping waste in residential areas. The authorities need to prepare a strategy for the collection and scientific disposal of waste and take strict action against the violators. RK Gupta, Faridabad
Poor roads irk residents
Whenever a new construction project is undertaken in the city, no attention is paid to finding alternative routes to ensure the convenience of commuters. Work on an overhead railway track is ongoing in Kurukshetra, and the dug-up roads along different level crossings have not been repaired, causing inconvenience to residents and shopkeepers.
Satender S Yadav, Kurukshetra
Stray cattle in Bhiwani
The tall claims made by the district and state authorities notwithstanding, the city residents continue to grapple with the menace of stray cattle. These animals occupy roads, obstructing traffic and causing accidents. Some effective action is required.
Balwan Singh, Bhiwani
Remove encroachments
Encroachments on roads, footpaths and markets have become a cause for concern here. So dire is the situation that Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is contemplating the formation of a special wing to curb encroachments. The authorities must ensure that the rules in this regard are strictly implemented. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi