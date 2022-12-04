Want to see Hooda in jail: Bishnoi

Karnal, December 3
Former Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi today said that his revenge would be accomplished only after former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda went behind bars.
Bishnoi was here to attend various social programmes. He was welcomed by workers near Nirmal Kutia Chowk on the National Highway-44.
Revenge due
My revenge will be accomplished only after Hooda gets arrested. —Kuldeep Bishnoi, Former Adampur Legislator
Interacting with mediapersons, he said, “I have already defeated Hooda twice in the recent past—first during the Rajya Sabha poll and then in the Adampur byelection, but my revenge will be accomplished only after Hooda gets arrested.”
Kuldeep said he would also defeat Hooda in Hisar.
