Wanted criminal arrested after brief encounter in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 15

The Nuh police arrested a wanted criminal after a brief encounter near Silkho hill on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Imran of Tirwara village in Nuh district, received a bullet injury in his leg while trying to escape. The accused was admitted to the medical college in Nalhar.

A countrymade pistol, a stolen motorcycle and two cartridges were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, Imran was wanted in several cases, included attempt to murder and robberies.

The police said the incident took place near the hilly area of Silkho village on the Nuh-Tauru road around 1 am on Tuesday. The police had received a tip-off that Imran was coming from the Nuh side on a stolen red motorcycle and was in possession of weapons. Thereafter, a CIA team from Tauru led by Inspector Subhash Kumar put up a barricade near Dharam Kanta on the Tauru road.

“When Imran came, the police team signalled him to stop, but he did not. Seeing himself surrounded by the police, he opened fire on the cops. During cross-firing, Imran was shot in his left leg. Thereafter, he was arrested,” said Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar.

A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act was registered against Imran at the Sadar Tauru police station.

“Twelve cases are registered against Imran for his involvement in several crimes, including attempt to murder and robbery. He was injured after being shot in the leg and was admitted to Nalhar medical college,” said Nuh Assistant Superintendent of Police Sonakshi Singh.

