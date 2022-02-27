Wanted criminal held in Samalkha case

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 26

The district police have nabbed a wanted criminal, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, after a brief encounter on Thursday in the Samalkha area.

He is reportedly the prime accused involved in the murder of a Samalkha ghee trader on January 4

The accused has been identified as Deepak, alias Kukku, of Atta village in the Samalkha area. He is reportedly the prime accused involved in the murder of a Samalkha ghee trader.

He has been absconding in six criminal cases of loot and murder, registered against him in Panipat, Sonepat, Jind and Rohtak districts.

Panipat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said the CIA-1 team on Thursday night got a tip-off that the accused was moving towards his village on a motorcycle which did not bear a number plate. Following this, the team laid a trap on the Hathwala road near Dikadla village and tried to nab the accused but the motorcycle-borne accused shot two rounds of bullets upon the police team. The police team chased him and nabbed him near Jaurasi village after firing two rounds of bullets, said the SP.

The team also recovered a loaded .32 bore pistol with a cartridge. The accused was produced in a court on Saturday and the court sent him on three-day police remand, he said.

Notably, two motorcycle-borne youths had looted a cash bag after murdering a ghee trader Rajkumar of Samalkha on January 4. The police had arrested three accused — Prashant, Anshul and Vansh — in the matter while the main accused Deepak was on the run. The SP had announced a cash reward on their arrest.