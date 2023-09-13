 Wanted for 'inciting' Nuh riots, cow vigilante Manesar held : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Wanted for 'inciting' Nuh riots, cow vigilante Manesar held

Wanted for 'inciting' Nuh riots, cow vigilante Manesar held

Wanted for 'inciting' Nuh riots, cow vigilante Manesar held

Monu Manesar



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 12

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was booked by the Rajasthan Police for the murder of two youths from Bharatpur in February and is also accused of inciting communal hatred in home state Haryana before the recent riots, was arrested on Tuesday, said officials.

Accused in Nasir-Junaid twin murder case too

Feb 6, 2023: Clash in Pataudi after an elopement; Manesar accused of attempt to murder after firing

Feb 15: Bharatpur’s Junaid & Nasir go missing; complaint against him

Feb 16: Junaid & Nasir’s charred bodies found in Bhiwani’s Loharu

Feb 17: Manesar absconds with 20 others; Mahapanchayat blocks Rajasthan cops from raiding house

Feb 20: Rajasthan Police exclude Manesar’s name from the list of accused present at crime spot

April 13: Gets active on social media, claims he’s on pilgrimage

May 21: Named as accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder chargesheet

July 30: Releases video announcing he will join ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’

July 31: Skips ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’, though clashes erupt in Nuh

Aug 14: Rajasthan DGP says Manesar not directly involved in Nasir-Junaid murder, but background role being probed

Aug 28: Manesar’s social media post leads to communal flare-up

Sept 12: Nabbed by Nuh police

Manesar was nabbed by the Nuh police from his village and produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. Hours later, he was handed over to the Rajasthan Police, which had sought his transit remand in the Nasir-Junaid murder case. He has been taken to Bharatpur for questioning. Suspecting them to be cow thieves, Nasir and Junaid of Ghatmeeka in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were allegedly kidnapped by a vigilante group from Rajasthan and their charred bodies were later found in Haryana’s Bhiwani. Though the chargesheet doesn’t mention Manesar’s presence at the crime spot, he has been accused of orchestrating the killings. According to the Nuh police, Manesar was wanted for a social media message posted on August 28, the intention of which appeared to be to incite communal sentiments ahead of the second ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’ on August 31. He had also courted controversy over another video in the run-up to the first ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’ in Nuh on July 31 when communal clashes broke out and six persons were killed.

“The situation was already tense and we were striving to maintain peace. It was then that a Facebook post went viral, which stated: ‘We will not care about the outcome and strike... we will ensure this is the last strike’. The post was from an account created by the name of Mohit Manesar. It was later traced to Monu,” said Nuh ASP Usha Kundu.

The cyber cell registered an FIR and with the CIA’s help, a trap was laid to trace Monu.

#Gurugram #Nuh #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

2
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

3
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

4
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

5
Diaspora

2 Sikh youths sentenced for their role in murder of Canadian man

6
Sports

India march into Asia Cup final with 41-run win over Sri Lanka

7
Haryana

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

8
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

9
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

10
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...

SC refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI

IAF to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Schools to hold lectures on stubble burning