Wanted for murder, cow vigilante Monu posts video online

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, April 17
At large for over two months now, cow vigilante Monu Manesar has resurfaced online as he posted a story on the Facebook today.
Grooving to a Haryanvi number, Manesar can been seen in a house, which many claim to be his. Manesar is a suspect in the Nasir-Junaid murder case even though he was not in the list of the eight key accused.
The families of the two victims from Alwar, who were allegedly burnt to death in Bhiwani by cow vigilantes, had accused Manesar of being involved in the murder. Though the Rajasthan Police have arrested three key accused so far, the lack of action against Manesar has been drawing flak from many quarters.
Following their complaint, the online portfolio of Manesar hit headlines, with his YouTube channel content containing videos of vigilantes brandishing arms and thrashing alleged cow smugglers going viral. Taking a stern stance, the channel was blocked by YouTube, but was resumed a few days ago and a video was also posted from Farukh Nagar, showing self-proclaimed cow protectors recovering cattle from a smuggling truck along with the police.
“We are struggling to feed our families and even though he is on the run, he is earning through the channel. The channel was blocked, but is active again and now he is mocking us and the police online. This man has terrorised innocent, we want action against him,” said slain Junaid’s brother.
Speaking to The Tribune, a close acquaintance of Manesar said the investigation so far had not connected Manesar to murder and the recent arrest of the two accused had reportedly clarified his name.
“Things will be sorted out for him soon. Even the authorities realised this and his channel has been resumed,” he said.
A suspect in Bhiwani killings
- Monu Manesar is a suspect in the Nasir-Junaid murder case even though he was not in the list of the eight key accused
- Grooving to a Haryanvi number, Manesar can been seen in a house, which many claim to be his
