Wanted in over 20 cases, STF arrests 5 with illegal weapons

Gurugram, December 25

Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram, has arrested five sharpshooters who were wanted in around two dozen cases in Delhi and Haryana. Three illegal weapons, eight cartridges and a car has been recovered from their possession. The arrested were produced in a city court today and the STF has taken them on five days remand.

The task force received information last night that some criminals were roaming in Gurugram with their associates along with weapons in a vehicle.

A team of the STF led by Inspector Narender Chauhan started checking vehicles after putting barricades at Bar Gurjar road and arrested the five accused.

The arrested have been identified as Deepak alias Debu, Harikesh alias Akku, Brahmpal alias Happy, Praveen and Lalchand. An FIR was registered against the accused at Kherki Daula police station.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, DSP, STF said that during preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that accused Deepak alias Debu, Harikesh alias Akku had committed the double murder on June 8, 2020 in Rewari.

They were wanted in the case and a reward of Rs 25,000 each was declared on both accused. “The arrested are professional sharpshooters and about two dozen cases are registered against them in Haryana, Rewari and Gurugram etc for murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, possession of illegal weapons and embezzlement etc. We are questioning the accused”.

