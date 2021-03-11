Wanted to contest ULB poll in alliance, says Ajay Chautala

Hisar, June 2
The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) supremo Ajay Singh Chautala on Thursday said his party was keen to contest the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in alliance with the BJP, but the BJP decided to contest on its own.
Addressing a press conference here, Ajay Chautala said they would have “friendly contests” in the ULB polls. “The party has announced the names of the candidates for the posts of chairpersons in 19 municipal council/committees and the remaining will be declared soon,” he added.
Denying any rift in the BJP-JJP alliance, the JJP leader said the government had had a smooth run for two and a half years and would continue like that for the rest of the tenure.
When asked whether there was a possibility of a review in the alliance ahead of the next Assembly poll, he refused to comment on it, saying that it would be hypothetical to comment right now.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala