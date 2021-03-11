Wanted to contest ULB poll in alliance, says Ajay Chautala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 2

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) supremo Ajay Singh Chautala on Thursday said his party was keen to contest the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in alliance with the BJP, but the BJP decided to contest on its own.

Addressing a press conference here, Ajay Chautala said they would have “friendly contests” in the ULB polls. “The party has announced the names of the candidates for the posts of chairpersons in 19 municipal council/committees and the remaining will be declared soon,” he added.

Denying any rift in the BJP-JJP alliance, the JJP leader said the government had had a smooth run for two and a half years and would continue like that for the rest of the tenure.

When asked whether there was a possibility of a review in the alliance ahead of the next Assembly poll, he refused to comment on it, saying that it would be hypothetical to comment right now.