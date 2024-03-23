War with dictatorship on, democracy will win: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 22

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has stated that a war is going on between democracy and dictatorship in the country, but people will vote for change and democracy will win in the end. Deepender, who carried out a door-to-door campaign on Railway Road in Rohtak under the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress Har Ghar Congress’ campaign, interacted with the residents about their concerns.

Govt Ignoring core issues The BJP government is continuously trying to crush the Opposition by misusing government machinery and investigative agencies to divert the attention of people from issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption and misgovernance. — Deepender Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP regime, the Congress leader remarked that the working style of the BJP government was the height of dictatorship.

“The BJP government is continuously trying to crush the Opposition by misusing government machinery and government investigative agencies to divert the attention of the people from issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption and misgovernance,” he said.

The MP said the attempt to financially disable the Indian National Congress, India’s oldest political party, by freezing its bank accounts just before the elections is a direct attack on democracy.

The entire government machinery attacks the Opposition leader who tries to expose the government’s corruption, he added.

“At the same time, if any Opposition leader joins the BJP, then all the cases of ED and CBI go on hold. Similarly, if a businessman donates to the BJP through electoral bonds after the ED raid, then his cases are also put on hold,” he said.

