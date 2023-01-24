Wards’ division for civic poll erroneous: Residents

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 23

Two day after the district administration announced the division of Manesar into 20 wards for the forthcoming civic polls, residents demanded major changes in delimitation process. The final draft will now be submitted next week.

Thousands of residents have alleged discrepancies in the proposed wardbandi, claiming that it has been prepared mindlessly. The residents alleged that one of the residential societies has been included in different wards. Of 78 societies, 20 to 25 have not even been enlisted. Many societies that have been included in the list are far off from their proposed polling booths, and the residents will have to travel down the NH-48 to reach there, alleged the residents.

“The voter participation can increase only when voting booths are set up in a society,” said Praveen Malik, vice-president, United Association of New Gurugram.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav on Saturday submitted a draft for the delimitation of wards of the Municipal Corporation, Manesar.