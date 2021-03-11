Wards of contractual staff eligible for 5% weightage for posts

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, May 12

The Haryana Government has put in place new criteria for the recruitment to Group C and D posts, providing relief to certain categories, who want to avail 5 per cent weightage under the socio-economic criteria.

The beneficiaries Wards of contractual employees, guest teachers and Aaganwadi workers of Haryana domicile will be eligible for 5% weightage in the examination. The wards of the regular state and central governments are not eligible for 5% benefit. The 95% weightage will be given on the basis of the Common Eligibility Test (CET)

In a bid to instil transparency in the recruitment process of Group C and D, the government recently decided to conduct the CET for Group C and D posts. While CET carries a weightage of 95 per cent, the socio-economic criteria carry a weightage of 5 per cent. A bonafide candidate of Haryana is provided 5 per cent weigthage in the examination provided “neither he himself nor any person from amongst the applicant’s family is or has been a regular state or Central government employee”. Besides, the gross annual income of the family for availing 5 per cent marks should be less than Rs 1.80 lakh per annum.

This benefit is also available to widows, and the first and second child whose father died before attaining the age of 42. The denotified tribes of Haryana will also be eligible for this benefit.

“The CET is being introduced to simplify and standardise the recruitment process for government employment for Group C and D,” a senior officer said.