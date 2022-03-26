Warrant officer maltreated, HC tells DGP to file affidavit

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered Haryana Director-General of Police to file his personal affidavit after a warrant officer, appointed by the court in an alleged illegal detention case, was misbehaved with and even chased by “some police officials”.

As the habeas corpus petition filed by Bala Devi against the state of Haryana and other respondents came up for resumed hearing before the Bench, Justice Sant Parkash asserted that the warrant officer was appointed to get the detainee released from illegal custody pursuant to the previous order dated February 25.

Directions were also issued for intimating the court on the action taken against the “erring officials”. The Bench asserted the action had resulted in attracting the contempt of court proceedings.

Justice Sant Parkash of the High Court also made it clear that the state Director-General of Police would remain personally present in the court if the affidavit was not filed by the next date of hearing in the matter.

Fixing the case for the next hearing on March 30, Justice Sant Parkash further made it clear that the affidavit would be filed by the state’s top cop after verifying the facts from the “SSP concerned”.

Referring to warrant officer Bhag Singh Virk’s report placed before the court, Justice Sant Parkash asserted a glance at it revealed that he was “maltreated” and even chased. The detainee was stated to be wanted in two FIRs, but had not been named in the same.

Before parting with the case, Justice Sant Parkash added: “The facts disclosed by the warrant officer in his report would reflect that the CIA Staff, Panipat, was having no regard for a warrant officer appointed by this court and misbehaved with him in utter disregard of the order passed by this court, resulting in inviting contempt of court proceedings.”

A copy of the order was directed to be handed over to the state counsel “dasti” for onward transmission to the Director-General of Police for the purpose of its compliance.