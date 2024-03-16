 Waste disposed of in Rohtak pond: Pollution board to NGT : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Waste disposed of in Rohtak pond: Pollution board to NGT

Waste disposed of in Rohtak pond: Pollution board to NGT

Waste disposed of in Rohtak pond: Pollution board to NGT

Darbari Mal pond at Meham town in Rohtak district. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 15

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has admitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that wastewater was being disposed of into a pond at Meham town in Rohtak district and the site was found unclean upon inspection.

Submitting its reply on a notice issued by the tribunal, the Regional Officer, Rohtak region of the board, has maintained that the Meham Municipal Committee had invited tenders for connecting the nullahs/wastewater channels of the town into the main sewer line, but initially, no agency submitted the bid.

“Finally, work was awarded on March 5 to one Dinesh Kumar. Now, wastewater has been channelised into the main sewer line to avoid its entry into the land (pond) in question,” the HSPCB officer said. A display board to avoid littering of waste has been installed near the land in question, he added. The officer added that the status of the land in question might be ascertained by the Revenue authorities and remedial measures must be taken accordingly by the authorities concerned, in consultation with the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority. In his reply filed before the NGT in the same matter, Rohtak DC Ajay Kumar has maintained that the status of the land in question was in doubt, adding that a few weeks’ time was required to sort the matter.

The NGT had issued notices to the Haryana Chief Secretary, Rohtak DC, Haryana State Pollution Control Board member-secretary and local municipal authorities over the alleged dumping of garbage, disposal of waste water and filling of loose earth in the pond at Meham.

The tribunal had maintained that as per an application moved by Rakesh Bhardwaj and others, Darbari Mal pond at Meham had been filled with garbage and a portion of the pond had been allegedly encroached upon by land mafia.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

4
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

5
India

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

6
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

7
Himachal

Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

8
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

9
Himachal

Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

10
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments