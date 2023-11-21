Waste dumped on bank of rivulet in Gurugram

The attached photograph highlights garbage dumped along a rivulet in Dhankot village of Gurugram. People also often immerse flowers, busted crackers, broken frames, etc. into the water body, causing contamination of water. The authorities concerned must take strict action against the violators to curb this practice.
Gian P Kansal, Gurugram
heaps of garbage along G’GRAM roads
Heaps of garbage dumped along roads are commonplace in Gurugram. Waste accumulated at every nook and corner of the city highlights the indifferent attitude of civic body officials towards the poor sanitation conditions. The authorities should ensure that the garbage is removed on priority. Ambuj, Gurugram
Panchkula plagued by stray cattle menace
Residents of societies located in Panchkula’s Peer Muchalla area are reeling under the stray cattle menace. These animals roam freely on roads, posing a significant threat to the lives of the residents and commuters. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and ensure that these stray animals are shifted to gaushalas at the earliest.
Mudassir Kar, Panchkula
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site
New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...
2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties
Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks
Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal
Released on bail later