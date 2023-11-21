Waste dumped on bank of rivulet in Gurugram

The attached photograph highlights garbage dumped along a rivulet in Dhankot village of Gurugram. People also often immerse flowers, busted crackers, broken frames, etc. into the water body, causing contamination of water. The authorities concerned must take strict action against the violators to curb this practice.

Gian P Kansal, Gurugram

heaps of garbage along G’GRAM roads

Heaps of garbage dumped along roads are commonplace in Gurugram. Waste accumulated at every nook and corner of the city highlights the indifferent attitude of civic body officials towards the poor sanitation conditions. The authorities should ensure that the garbage is removed on priority. Ambuj, Gurugram

Panchkula plagued by stray cattle menace

Residents of societies located in Panchkula’s Peer Muchalla area are reeling under the stray cattle menace. These animals roam freely on roads, posing a significant threat to the lives of the residents and commuters. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and ensure that these stray animals are shifted to gaushalas at the earliest.

Mudassir Kar, Panchkula

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Gurugram