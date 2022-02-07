Waste dumping a nuisance

The photograph captured outside the boundary wall of the Civil Dispensary in Sector 8 of Panchkula speaks volumes about the highly reckless attitude of some residents living nearby. Let the Panchkula administration urgently rise to the occasion and take necessary remedial steps to get rid of their uncivilised and unbecoming behaviour and come to the immediate rescue of others. — Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Telecom dept land cries for maintenance

A piece of land allotted to the Telecommunications Department 30 years ago by the HSVP for developing its own infrastructure in Sector 9 of the city has become a cause for concern for nearby residents. During monsoon, rainwater accumulates in the area, wild growth increases and the place becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a home to poisonous reptiles. According to the HSVP policies, a handsome amount is charged annually from the owner of the land/plot for maintenance. In this case, the matter has not been accorded due attention and residents are suffering for the past 30 years. We hope the department concerned will take appropriate action in this regard. — Gian P Kansal, Ambala city

Tax survey raises questions

The recently issued property tax bills by the Municipal Corporation have become a matter of concern for the residents. The bill mentions that it is based on a latest survey, while the residents deny any such study being conducted. It seems that the particulars mentioned on record have been modified/updated on imaginary basis. There have been many instances of incorrect particulars found on the bill such as the wrong name of the occupier or mobile number. Cases have also been observed where occupancy on the first floor was evaluated but there was no such construction in actual. The number of such cases are quite high. The residents have to stand in queue with supporting documents to get the errors made by the MC office removed. The survey and its reliability raise questions. — Pankaj Aneja, Karnal

Dung chokes Rohtak drains

Though the Municipal Corporation recently challaned several dairy owners in the city for throwing cow dung into drains, the situation is yet to improve. Sewers are overflowing in the main dairy complex behind Durga Bhawan Temple and adjoining Kaccha Beri Road, resulting in the accumulation of dirty water on the road and causing inconvenience to commuters. The Municipal Corporation authorities must send their teams daily to such areas to challan the violators. — Ashok Kumar, Rohtak

What our readers say

