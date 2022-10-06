 Haryana water authority seeks report on illegal extraction of groundwater in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Haryana water authority seeks report on illegal extraction of groundwater in Faridabad

Haryana water authority seeks report on illegal extraction of groundwater in Faridabad

Photo for representation. File photo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 5

The Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (HWRA) has sought a status report on illegal extraction of groundwater in the city and the measures taken to curb the supply of water from unauthorised tubewells.

A number of unauthorised water resources are being allegedly used to supply drinking water in the city and parts of the NCR.

Reply within a week

  • The HWRA has asked the district authorities to conduct a probe into illegal extraction of ground water and submit a report within a week
  • It has also supplied a list of about 112 units allegedly engaged in illegal extraction of water and its onward supply

In a letter addressed to the DC, the HWRA has reportedly asked the district authorities to conduct a probe and submit a report within a week. The HWRA has also supplied a list of about 112 units allegedly engaged in the illegal extraction of water and its supply in an unauthorised manner.

A letter in this regard was also written by the HWRA on June 30. “You are requested to get an inquiry conducted through an enforcement officer and send a report to the office within 15 days,” says the letter addressed to the DC.

Though the communication had been sent earlier, the alleged delay on part of the officials concerned has made the HWRA send a reminder, according to sources. The number of illegal tubewells in the district could be around 500, given the difference in the demand and supply of water in the city, they added.

“Around 200 tankers supply water from local resources daily to Delhi,” said an official. Though a disconnection drive of illegal tubewells was also launched in 2020, it was halted after a protest.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

2
Business

'Contaminated' Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO

3
Nation

Alt News co-founders Pratik Sinha, Mohammed Zubair among Nobel Prize nominees: Survey

4
Diaspora

Indian-American student killed in US; roommate who 'murdered' him called 911, arrested

5
Nation

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

6
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

7
Haryana

Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

8
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

9
Nation

US envoy visits PoK, calls it 'Azad J&K'

10
Diaspora

US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested
Sports

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Top News

At least 20 killed in mass shooting in Thailand: Police

34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand

Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...

Punjab DIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in forest scam

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...


Cities

View All

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

NGT penalty: Amritsar yet to get details of fine imposed

Green crackers cause less noise pollution, say experts

Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

AIR SHOW: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Chandigarh celebrates Dasehra with a bang, light & sound shows add to fervour

Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Prisoners to get AIDS medicines in Burail Jail

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Sisodia demands CBI probe into Rs 6000 crore ‘scam’ in MCD; asks LG to stop ‘interference’ in govt works

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Constructed before Assembly elections, Ludhiana's Tibba Road breaks up at many points

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

326 Ayushman cards found fake in Patiala

Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district