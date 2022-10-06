Haryana water authority seeks report on illegal extraction of groundwater in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 5

The Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (HWRA) has sought a status report on illegal extraction of groundwater in the city and the measures taken to curb the supply of water from unauthorised tubewells.

A number of unauthorised water resources are being allegedly used to supply drinking water in the city and parts of the NCR.

In a letter addressed to the DC, the HWRA has reportedly asked the district authorities to conduct a probe and submit a report within a week. The HWRA has also supplied a list of about 112 units allegedly engaged in the illegal extraction of water and its supply in an unauthorised manner.

A letter in this regard was also written by the HWRA on June 30. “You are requested to get an inquiry conducted through an enforcement officer and send a report to the office within 15 days,” says the letter addressed to the DC.

Though the communication had been sent earlier, the alleged delay on part of the officials concerned has made the HWRA send a reminder, according to sources. The number of illegal tubewells in the district could be around 500, given the difference in the demand and supply of water in the city, they added.

“Around 200 tankers supply water from local resources daily to Delhi,” said an official. Though a disconnection drive of illegal tubewells was also launched in 2020, it was halted after a protest.