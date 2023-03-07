Water balloon thrown at car, man pulls out pistol to threaten kids

Faridabad, March 6
A panicky situation prevailed for a few minutes when an unidentified person allegedly pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot children who dared to throw a water-filled balloon at his car in the NIT area today. No arrest has been made so far, though a complaint was lodged with the police in this regard.
According to the complaint, the incident took place around 2.10 pm when three minors, who threw water balloon at a passing car as part of Holi celebrations. The car driver stopped the vehicle and followed the children to their house, where he threatened to kill them after brandishing a pistol from his pocket. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed near the house.
“The matter is under investigation. The police have launched a hunt to nab the culprit. If the pistol is found to be legal, its license would be cancelled, said the SHO of the Kotwali police station.
