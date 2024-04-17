Water-based AC system developed by Sirsa student

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 16

A second year BTech (Electrical Engineering) student, Ajay Kumar, of JCDM Institute of Engineering in Sirsa, under the guidance of JCD Vidyapeeth Director General Kuldip Singh Dhindsa has made an innovation in the air-conditioning technology. He emphasised the eco-friendliness of the water coolant-based air conditioner, which allows three units to operate at the cost of one.

His invention replaces the traditional coolant, with water in the air conditioning system. Sushil Kumar, project supervisor and HOD (electrical engineering) at the institute, said the innovation utilised water circulation, allowing three 1.5tr ACs to operate simultaneously. Chilled water, generated using a common compressor of 2tr, serves as the coolant for indoor systems.

Sushil said the system not only saved energy but also reduced CO2 emissions. It operated at one-third of the cost of conventional AC systems and could run on an inverter for up to one hour during power outages, he added.

#Sirsa